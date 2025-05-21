COMDEK UGET 2025 admit card out for 13 remaining cities, exam on May 25: How to download COMDEK UGET 2025 admit card has been released for 13 remaining cities. Candidates who were rescheduled for the exam can now download their fresh admit cards by visiting the official website, comedk.org. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET 2025) admit cards. The exam authority has scheduled the COMDEK UGET 2025 exam for May 25 for students whose tests were delayed due to safety concerns following Operation Sindoor and rising military tensions between India and Pakistan. Those who were rescheduled for the COMDEK UGET 2025 exam can download their fresh call letters using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. COMDEK UGET 2025 admit card link can be accessed at comedk.org.

Earlier, the exam was postponed in 13 cities, including Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, and Jodhpur, after educational institutions were shut during the first week of May. Later, a few exam shifts in cities like New Delhi, Jaipur, and Dehradun were also cancelled. Candidates can download their call letters by following the instructions below.

COMDEK UGET 2025 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website, comedk.org.

Click on the login window, flashing on the homepage.

Enter your required credentials, such as application number and user ID.

COMDEK UGET 2025 admit card will appear on sthe creen.

Download and save COMDEK UGET 2025 admit card for future reference.

Direct link to download COMDEK UGET 2025 admit cards

COMDEK UGET 2025 Exam Schedule

COMEDK UGET 2025 Engineering Entrance Exam will be held on Sunday, 25th May 2025 in one session only from 2 PM to 5 PM for the exam centres allotted in Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Sriganganagar, Jamnagar and Ambala. Candidates from New Delhi, Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur will appear in shift 3, from 5.30 PM- 8.30 PM. The facility of downloading admit cards will remain available from May 21 to May 25. Candidates will not be allowed to sit in the exam without admit cards. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions given on the admit cards before appearing in the exam. Candidates are advised to visit the exam centre one day before to avoid last-minute confusion. For more details, visit the official website.