Centenary Chance Examination: Delhi University reopens registration for dropout students

Centenary Chance Examination: The Delhi University has reopened the registration for the 'centenary chance' examination for the dropout students. The varsity has taken the decision to let the college dropouts complete their courses. The fees for the examination will be Rs 3,000 per paper.

Centenary Chance Examination: Fee and Eligibility

The fees for the special examination shall be Rs 3,000 per paper and students admitted during the 2015-2016 academic session or before are eligible. Eligible candidates can appear for a maximum of four papers in the annual mode and up to eight in the semester-wise tests. It will be held for theory and practical examination and not for internal assessment.

Centenary Chance Examination: Registration

"All the concerned ex-students (Regular, NCWEB, SOL & External Cell) of final year of Under Graduate/Post Graduate/Professional Courses who could not complete their Degree within the span period are hereby informed that they can register for Centenary is re-opened for 10 days and last date is 27.02.2023 (Monday) by 5:30 pm," a notification by the university read.

"Students may fill their registration forms by using the online student portal," it added. The DU had announced in May last year that those who dropped out of college in the final year can register for this one chance to appear in the examination and complete their courses.

