CBSE opens registrations for National Awards to Teachers 2025: Check dates, how to apply, and other details

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration procedure for the National Awards to Teachers 2025. Teachers and principals from CBSE-affiliated private independent schools across the country can register themselves for the prestigious National Awards to Teachers 2025 by visiting the official website of CBSE. The last date to submit registration forms is July 6. All heads of government and aided schools have been directed to inform their teaching staff about the open call, ensuring that deserving educators have the opportunity to participate in this national recognition process.

Who is eligible?

Teachers who have completed at least 10 years of continuous service in schools affiliated with a recognized board of education by March 31, 2025, are eligible to apply. For principals, the requirement is a minimum of 10 years of teaching experience and 5 years as a principal in CBSE-affiliated institutions by the same date. Additionally, those who retire on or after March 31, 2025, can also apply. However, principals are not permitted to apply under the teachers' category, and all applicants may apply only once in one category.

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official CBSE website at cbseit.in/cbse/2025/tchawrd. The last date for submitting applications is July 6, 2025.

Instructions to Follow

All documents must be uploaded in PDF format, with each file not exceeding 1MB.

Photographs must be uploaded in JPG format, with each file not exceeding 50KB.

Only CBSE Private Independent Schools are eligible for this application process.

Selection Criteria

The merit list will be prepared based on various parameters, such as service duration, qualifications, age, and exam performance, with 24 candidates being shortlisted.

What is the National Teachers Award?

This Award program is designed to honour and celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who, through their commitment have enriched the lives of their students and improved the quality of school education.

