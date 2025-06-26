'Relief' or 'burden'? Stakeholders react to CBSE's dual exam proposal for class 10th from 2026 CBSE's class 10th dual exam proposal has received a mixed but largely thoughtful response from school principals, who acknowledged the intent to offer students more flexibility while also pointing out areas that may need further planning. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) approved the two-board exam format for class 10th from next year, on Wednesday, June 26, which prompted mixed reactions from stakeholders. According to the CBSE's new guidelines, the exams will be conducted in two phases - February and May. Students will have to appear for the first set of the exams in February mandatorily, while the second phase will be conducted in May, which will be optional. Students will be able to improve their marks by appearing in the second phase of the exam. This move is aligned with the recommendation of the NEP 2020, which suggests providing students with multiple opportunities to reduce exam-related pressure.

School heads react to CBSE's two-exam format proposal

Dr. Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, welcomed the reform, saying, ''This is a progressive step that aligns with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This reform aims to reduce academic stress, provide greater flexibility, and empower students with the opportunity to improve their performance through multiple attempts. By allowing students to retain their best score, the system not only alleviates the pressure of a single high-stakes exam but also promotes a more balanced and student-friendly approach to assessment. It encourages continuous learning and self-improvement, which are essential for holistic development.

''However, while the intent of this reform is commendable, its successful implementation will require careful planning, robust infrastructure, and clear guidelines. It is important to ensure that the policy does not inadvertently increase the burden on students or educators, and that all schools—urban and rural alike—are equally equipped to support this transition. With adequate support and timely communication from the board, this initiative holds the potential to create a more inclusive, flexible, and effective assessment system for the future'', she added.

Mr. Praneet Mungali, Trustee Sanskriti Group of Schools, shared a similar view. He said, ''the introduction of a two-exam system for Class X offers several potential benefits. It provides students with an opportunity to improve their performance within the same academic year, especially if they underperform or face unforeseen circumstances during the first attempt. This reduces the pressure associated with a single high-pressure examination and encourages consistent preparation throughout the year. The system also promotes early identification of learning gaps, allowing both students and teachers to take corrective measures before the second attempt. For many, this approach could help boost confidence and reduce exam-related anxiety.''

Mixed reviews from school heads

On the other side, Deepti Vohra, Principal of Delhi Public School in RK Puram, said the initiative could help shift focus from rote learning to a more application-based and continuous learning process. "This is a progressive step and has the potential to reduce exam-related anxiety. It aligns well with the NEP's vision of a flexible and student-centric assessment framework," she said. She added that successful implementation will require detailed adjustments in academic planning and infrastructure readiness. At the same time, some school heads expressed concerns regarding the academic calendar and workload management.

Mallika Premanand, Principal of Tagore International School in Vasant Kunj, shared a similar view. "The idea offers students a second chance to perform better, which is encouraging. However, schools would benefit from further clarity on how this will align with admissions to Class 11 and the overall academic schedule," she said, reported PTI.