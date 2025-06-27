CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 date sheet released for classes 10th, and 12th, check key details CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 date sheet has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students can download the exam date sheet by visting the official website of CBSE - www.cbse.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the supplementary examinations for Class 10 and Class 12. According to the schedule, Class 10 exams are scheduled to take place from July 15 to July 22, while the Class 12 exam will be held as a one-day examination on July 15. The Class 10 supplementary exams will start with Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence papers. All Class 12 supplementary exams will be conducted and concluded in a single day on July 15. Exams for both classes will be conducted from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM on some days and from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM on others, depending on the subject.

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025: Instructions to be followed

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre. If found in possession or using the same, strict action will be taken as per UFM rules against the said candidate.

The duration for each examination is also mentioned on the date sheet & also in the Admit Card.

15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper.

Parents will also visit the Board's website and remain in touch with the schools of their ward so that they are aware of the latest updates by the CBSE so that they can guide their ward.

Candidates will strictly follow all the instructions issued by CBSE from time to time by visiting its official website.

This year, CBSE declared the class 10th and 12th board exam results on May 13. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 88.39 per cent for class 12th, while class 10th students recorded 93.66 per cent. Girls performed better than boys at both levels. Regions in southern India, particularly Trivendrum and Vijayawada, emerged as consistent leaders, while Prayagraj and Guwahati remained at the lower level in their respective classes.