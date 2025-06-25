CBSE Class 10 board exams to be held twice a year starting 2026, best score to be retained The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved the guidelines for conducting board exams twice a year for Class 10. This decision has been made in light of the new National Education Policy (NEP). Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi:

In a significant move, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to conduct class 10 exams twice a year starting in 2026. According to the officials, the first phase of the exam, which will be conducted in February, will be mandatory for class 10 students, while the second phase exam, scheduled in May, will be optional for students who wish to improve their performance. The internal assessment will be conducted only once during the academic session.

“The first phase will be conducted in February, and the second in May. The results for the two phases will be announced in April and June, respectively,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, reported PTI. “It will be mandatory (for students) to appear for the first phase, while the second phase will be optional. Students will be allowed to improve their performance in any three subjects out of science, mathematics, social science and languages,” he added.

What do officials say about winter-bound schools?

According to the approved norms, students of class 10th from winter-bound schools will get the option to appear for the board exams in any of the phases.

The CBSE announced the draft norms in February, which were put in the public domain for stakeholders' feedback. The new NEP recommended that to eliminate the "high-stakes" aspect of the board exams, all students will be allowed to take the exams on up to two occasions during any given school year.

