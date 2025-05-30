CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025: Registration begins for private students of 10th, 12th, how to apply CBSE has commenced registration for the 2025 supplementary examinations for private candidates in 10th and 12th grades. Students in the compartment category can submit their application forms by visiting the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the registration window for the 2025 supplementary exam for private students in classes 10 and 12. Eligible students can submit their application forms by visiting the official CBSE website - cbse.gov.in. The registration window will be accessible from May 30 to June 17. Students are advised not to wait until the final date and to submit their application forms as soon as possible to avoid a last-minute rush. No applications will be accepted after the deadline.

Who is eligible?

Students who fail their CBSE 10th or 12th board exam in 2025 and fall into the compartment category are eligible to apply. Additionally, those wishing to improve their marks can also register for the supplementary exams. Regular students with compartment status must apply through their respective schools.

What is the date of the CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 for 10th and 12th?

According to the official schedule, the CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 for both 10th and 12th will occur on 15 July. A detailed timetable will be shared in due course. Students are encouraged to keep track of the official website for the latest updates. Students in class 10 are permitted to sit for up to two subjects, while class 12 students may opt for improvement in one subject only.

How to apply?

Visit the official CBSE website - cbse.gov.in.

Navigate to the 'Private Candidate Supplementary Exam 2025' section.

Complete the application form by entering the essential details and the respective subject you wish to appear for.

Upload the required documents and photographs.

Pay the application fee and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

