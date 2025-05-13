CBSE Class 10th result 2025 declared, 93.66 per cent pass exams, girls outperform boys: Direct link here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 results for 2025. Out of 2,38,50,796 registered students, 23,71,939 appeared for the exam, and 22,21,636 passed, achieving an overall pass percentage of 93.66%. This marks an increase of 0.06 percentage points compared to last year’s pass percentage of 87.98%. Students can check their results on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, or through platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG.
Girls perform better than boys
In Class 10th, girls performed better than boys by securing a 95 per cent pass rate, while boys achieved 92.63%, a difference of 2.37%. The transgender students have achieved a pass percentage of 95 per cent. The overall pass percentage for 2025 increased slightly to 93.66%, reflecting continued academic stability across all genders.
Region-wise pass percentage
Trivandrum and Vijaywada have secured an impressive pass percentage of 99.79%, followed closely by Bengaluru at 98.90% and Chennai at 98.71%. Here's the list of region-wise pass percentages.
|Regions
|Pass percentage
|Trivandrum
|99.79
|Vijaywada
|99.79
|Bengaluru
|98.90
|Chennai
|98.71
|Pune
|96.54
|Ajmer
|95.44
|Delhi West
|95.24
|Delhi East
|95.07
|Chandigarh
|93.71
|Panchkula
|92.77
|Bhopal
|92.71
|Bhubaneswar
|92.64
|Patna
|91.90
|Dehradun
|91.60
|Prayagraj
|91.01
|Noida
|89.41
|Guwahati
|84.14
ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12th results 2025 declared, 88.39 per cent pass, girls performed better than boys- direct link here
Institution-wise Comparative Performance 2025
|Institutions
|Pass Percentage
|JNV
|99.49
|KV
|99.45
|Independent
|94.17
|STSS
|91.53
|Govt
|89.26
|Govt aided
|83.94