CBSE Class 10th result 2025 declared, 93.66 per cent pass exams, girls outperform boys: Direct link here CBSE Class 10th result 2025 has been declared. Students who took the 10th board exam can download their mark sheets by visiting the official website of CBSE. Check pass percentage, how to download, and other relevant information.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 results for 2025. Out of 2,38,50,796 registered students, 23,71,939 appeared for the exam, and 22,21,636 passed, achieving an overall pass percentage of 93.66%. This marks an increase of 0.06 percentage points compared to last year’s pass percentage of 87.98%. Students can check their results on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, or through platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG.

CBSE Result 2025 update

Girls perform better than boys

In Class 10th, girls performed better than boys by securing a 95 per cent pass rate, while boys achieved 92.63%, a difference of 2.37%. The transgender students have achieved a pass percentage of 95 per cent. The overall pass percentage for 2025 increased slightly to 93.66%, reflecting continued academic stability across all genders.

Region-wise pass percentage

Trivandrum and Vijaywada have secured an impressive pass percentage of 99.79%, followed closely by Bengaluru at 98.90% and Chennai at 98.71%. Here's the list of region-wise pass percentages.

Regions Pass percentage Trivandrum 99.79 Vijaywada 99.79 Bengaluru 98.90 Chennai 98.71 Pune 96.54 Ajmer 95.44 Delhi West 95.24 Delhi East 95.07 Chandigarh 93.71 Panchkula 92.77 Bhopal 92.71 Bhubaneswar 92.64 Patna 91.90 Dehradun 91.60 Prayagraj 91.01 Noida 89.41 Guwahati 84.14

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12th results 2025 declared, 88.39 per cent pass, girls performed better than boys- direct link here

Institution-wise Comparative Performance 2025