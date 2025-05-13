CBSE Class 12th results 2025 declared, 88.39 per cent pass, check direct link here CBSE Class 12th results have been announced. Students who took the CBSE Class 12th exam can download their results by visiting the official website, cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 results for 2025. Out of 17,04,367 registered students, 16,92,794 appeared for the exam, and 14,96,307 passed, achieving an overall pass percentage of 88.39%. This marks an increase of 0.41 percentage points compared to last year’s pass percentage of 87.98%. Students can check their results on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, or through platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG.

Exam centres increased

In 2025, the number of schools and examination centres for the CBSE Class 12 exams increased compared to the previous year. The number of schools rose from 18,417 in 2024 to 19,299 in 2025, while examination centres grew from 7,126 to 7,330.

Region-wise CBSE Class 12th results

Regionally, Vijayawada led with an impressive pass percentage of 99.60%, followed closely by Trivandrum at 99.32% and Chennai at 98.47%. Delhi’s two regions also performed strongly, with Delhi West achieving a pass rate of 95.34% and Delhi East at 95.06%. In contrast, Prayagraj recorded the lowest pass percentage at 79.53%, with Noida (81.29%), Bhopal (82.46%), and Patna (82.86%) also reporting relatively lower success rates. In the Delhi East region, 1,80,162 students registered, of whom 1,79,422 appeared for the exam, and 1,79,551 passed, resulting in a commendable pass percentage of 95.06%.

Gender wise Pass percentage

Gender-wise, girls have performed better than boys by securing 91.64 per cent. The pass percentage of boys is 85.70 per cent. The pass percentage of transgenders is 100 per cent.

How to download CBSE Class 12th Result 2025?

Visit the CBSE Official Website, cbse.nic.in.

Click on the CBSE 12th Result 2025 Link flashing on the homepage.

Enter roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Verify and submit the details.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save CBSE Class 12th result for future reference.

How to download CBSE Class 12th Result 2025 via SMS?

Open the message box on your mobile phone.

Type: CBSE10

Example: CBSE10 0153749 12345 4569

Send the message to 7738299899

