Live CBSE Result 2025 update: How to check class 10th, 12th results on DigiLocker, SMS

New Delhi:

Over 42 lakh students are awaiting the CBSE 10th and 12th results. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet announced the official release date for these results. Based on previous trends and media reports, the results are expected to be announced between May 11 and 15, with some sources suggesting a possible release by May 13, 2025. Students and parents are advised to monitor the official website and verified channels for the latest updates. This year, the CBSE Class 10 exams concluded on March 18, and Class 12 exams on April 4, with results typically following within 30 to 40 days post-exams. Once the results are released, students and parents can download the CBSE 10th and 12th results from the official websites - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates on the CBSE 10th and 12th results.