Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. CBSE Result 2025 update: How to check class 10th, 12th results on DigiLocker, SMS

  Live CBSE Result 2025 update: How to check class 10th, 12th results on DigiLocker, SMS

CBSE 10th, 12th results are expected to be announced anytime. Students who are awaiting the results are advised to stay tuned this live blog for latest updates.

CBSE Result 2025 for class 10th, and 12th
CBSE Result 2025 for class 10th, and 12th Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Over 42 lakh students are awaiting the CBSE 10th and 12th results. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet announced the official release date for these results. Based on previous trends and media reports, the results are expected to be announced between May 11 and 15, with some sources suggesting a possible release by May 13, 2025. Students and parents are advised to monitor the official website and verified channels for the latest updates. This year, the CBSE Class 10 exams concluded on March 18, and Class 12 exams on April 4, with results typically following within 30 to 40 days post-exams. Once the results are released, students and parents can download the CBSE 10th and 12th results from the official websites - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates on the CBSE 10th and 12th results.

 

 

Live updates :CBSE Result 2025 for class 10th, and 12th

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 1:12 PM (IST)May 12, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    CBSE Result 2025 Update: What to do if I face difficulty while downloading 10th, 12th marksheets?

    Students who have difficulty downloading their 10th or 12th marksheets, or who live in remote areas with limited internet access, can choose to download their results through offline methods. The board will also provide CBSE results via SMS and IVRS. To receive their marks directly on their phones, students need to send a text message in the specified format, including their roll number. This alternative method ensures that students with limited digital access can still receive their results.

  • 12:54 PM (IST)May 12, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Only pass percentage to be declared this year, no topper list

    The board maintains its policy of not disclosing the list of top performers or computing overall pass rates. This approach fosters a positive learning atmosphere for students rather than sparking competition. The board has followed this practice for several years. Students will only receive grades and marks for individual subjects. 

  • 12:47 PM (IST)May 12, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How can i check CBSE Class 10th, and 12th results on Digilocker?

    1. Go to the official website of Digilocker, or download the application on your mobile phone.
    2. If you have already an account, you can directly access it using your credentials. New users will have to sign up using their mobile number. 
    3. Enter your OTP sent to your mobile number and set your username and password for future use.
    4. Now, go to the ‘Issued Documents’ section.
    5. Click on ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ to view your documents.
    6. Select the desired document, such as a marksheet or passing certificate.
    7. Click on ‘Download’ to save the document for future use.
  • 12:39 PM (IST)May 12, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Where can I check CBSE 10th, 12th results?

    Once CBSE results for classes 10th, and 12th are out, the link to the results will be available on official websites: cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS, and IVRS.

  • 12:25 PM (IST)May 12, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How many students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th exams?

    Over 44 lakh students appeared for the 2025 exams (24.12 lakh for Class 10 and 17.88 lakh for Class 12) across 7,842 centers in India and 26 countries.

  • 12:15 PM (IST)May 12, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will CBSE release class 10th, 12th results?

    Based on previous trends and media reports, the results are expected to be announced between May 11 and 15, with some sources suggesting a possible release by May 13, 2025. 

     

  • 12:08 PM (IST)May 12, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How many marks are required to pass the CBSE class 12th exams?

    To pass CBSE 12th exams, students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks overall.

     

  • 12:08 PM (IST)May 12, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How many marks are required to pass the CBSE class 10th exams?

    To pass CBSE 10th exams, students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks overall.

     

  • 12:06 PM (IST)May 12, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What was last year's pass percentage in CBSE 10th, 12th results?

    • Class 10: 93.60%, a slight increase of 0.48% from 2023 (93.12%).
    • Class 12: 87.98%, a marginal improvement from 2023 (87.33%).
  • 12:05 PM (IST)May 12, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When were CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2024 announced?

    The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for 2024 were announced on May 13, 2024.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Cbse CBSE 12th Exam CBSE 12th Board Result CBSE 12th CBSE Board Exam Cbse Board Class 10 Results Education Education News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\