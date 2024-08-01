CAT 2024 registration begins at iimcat.ac.in - direct link, eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more

Follow us on Image Source : CAT CAT 2024 registration begins

CAT 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has started the online registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. Candidates who wish to appear in the entrance exam for admission to MBA courses can do so before September 13. Before submitting the online applications, the students are advised to review the eligibility criteria carefully. When filling out the CAT applications, candidates are required to have a valid email ID, mobile number, and a copy of relevant documents. The online applications are being accepted at the newly launched CAT website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can directly access to the CAT online applications by scrolling down.

Important dates:

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will conduct the 2024 session of the B-school admission test on November 24 in three shifts. The first session will be conducted from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, second from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM and third from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode across over 135 cities in India for admission to 21 IIMs and various other MBA colleges in India. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on November 5 and results for the same will be out in the second week of January. Every year, one of the top six IIMs conducts the entrance exam on a rotational basis. This year, IIM Calcutta will be conducting the exam.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have cleared a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate are eligible to apply. There will be a five per cent age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category candidates. Additionally, all those who are in the final year of the undergraduate programme or waiting for their UG results are eligible to apply for the CAT exam.

CAT 2024 registration: How to fill application forms?

The registration steps are as follows:

Register to generate unique User ID and Password.

Log in with the generated User ID and Password to fill in the Application form

Submit Application form after entering details and making online payment to complete the registration and application process.

Documents required at the time of registration

Passport Size Photograph and Signature

Valid EWS/NC-OBC/SC/ST Certificate

Valid PwD Certificate

SSC/10th/Equivalent Details

HSC/12th/Equivalent/Diploma Course Details

Bachelor’s Degree Details

Master’s Degree Details

Other Professional Degree Details

CAT 2024 registration fee

General and EWS/ NC-OBC: Rs. 2,500/-

SC/ ST/ PWD: Rs. 1,250/-

Payment mode: credit/ debit cards or via net banking and UPI

Direct link to apply online