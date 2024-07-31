CAT 2024 registration to begin tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in- Eligibility, how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CAT 2024 registration begins tomorrow, August 1.

CAT 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta will start the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 registration process. All those who wish to appear in the entrance exam can register themselves on the newly launched official website, iimcat.ac.in. The registration window will open on August 1 and conclude on September 3.

The CAT 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 24 in three shifts - Morning: 8:30 am to 10:30 am, Afternoon: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and Evening: 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. This year, the number of exam cities has been increased from 167 to 170. Previously, candidates were able to select six cities at once, but this year they can only select five. Admit cards will be issued to candidates in due course. It is advised that candidates review all registration procedure details before submitting their online applications.

Who is eligible?

Candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized university. However, there will be 5 percent of relaxation for the candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PWD)/Differently Able (DA) category.

How many attempts for CAT 2024?

Candidates can attempt the CAT 2024 exam as many times as they want, provided they meet the eligibility criteria. However, each candidate is only allowed to take the CAT exam once per year.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Click on 'Registration'

Create a profile with personal details and upload documents

Pay application fee, and take a printout of the confirmation page

Registration Fee

General and EWS/NC-OBC candidates: Rs. 2,500 SC/ST/PwD candidates: Rs. 1,250

Payment Mode: debit card, credit card, or net banking

Exam Pattern

The CAT 2024 exam consists of three sections: verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC), data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR), and quantitative aptitude (QA). There will be a total of 66 questions in the exam. According to the marking scheme, candidates will receive 3 marks for each correct answer, and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. There will be no negative marking for unanswered questions.