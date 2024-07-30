CAT 2024 official website launched; registration begins from August 1 | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : IIM CAT 2024 official website launched

CAT 2024: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) has launched the official website for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. All applications for the CAT exam will now be submitted through this new website, which can be accessed at www.iimcat.ac.in. The registration process will start on August 1 and end on September 13. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to submit their application forms during this period.

Exam to be conducted in 170 cities

CAT 2024 will be conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. As per the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on Sunday, November 24, 2024 in three sessions in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. Candidates will have the option to select any five test cities in order of their preference. The list of cities may be subject to changes based on the discretion of the CAT authorities.

Admit Card Date

The admit cards for the same will be issued on November 4. The facility to download CAT 2024 admit card will remain available till November 4. Candidates will be able to download CAT 2024 admit card from the official website using their application number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

Registration Fees:

Rs. 1250 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates

Rs. 2500 for all other categories of candidates

Admission Process

Candidates should note that each IIM is independent to mandate their eligibility criteria and follow different selection processes. Performance in the CAT 2024 exam is an important component for consideration in the selection process. IIMs may use a candidate's academic performance, relevant work experience, and other similar inputs in short-listing candidates at various stages of the selection process.

What is CAT?

Common Admission Test or CAT is a national entrance exam conducted for admission to various postgraduate management programs, primarily the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programs. The exam is annually conducted by any one of the IIMs on a rotational basis.