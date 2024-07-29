CAT 2024 Notification: IIM, Calcutta to start registration process from Aug 1; here's what changed this year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IIM, Calcutta to commence CAT 2024 registration process from August 1.

CAT 2024 application form: The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 notification. All those who wish to appear in the entrance exam, this year, can check the official registration dates, how to apply, and other details in the official brochure.

As per the schedule, CAT 2024 registration will be started on August 1, 2024, at iimcat.ac.in. The last date for submission of application form is September 13. The CAT 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 24 in three shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 8:30 am to 10:30 p.m.; shift 2 is from 12:30 pm to 2:30 p.m.; and shift 3 is from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Qualifying marks

Those who will score 95+ percentile above in the CAT 2024 can apply for the top B-Schools in India such as IIMs, FMS Delhi, MDI Gurgaon, SPJIMR, IIFT, TISS etc. The fee for an MBA through CAT comes around Rs. 15 lakh to 25 lakh. Around 21 IIMS, 8 IITs and 1000+ B-Schools in India offer MBA/PGP/PGDM admission based on CAT scores.

Who is eligible?

Candidates who have cleared a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate are eligible to apply. There will be a five per cent age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category candidates. Additionally, all those who are in the final year of the undergraduate programme or waiting for their UG results are eligible to apply for the CAT exam.

What has changed in the CAT exam this year?

The fee structure for this year has been updated compared to last year. Additionally, the number of exam cities has been increased from 167 to 179. Previously, candidates were able to choose six cities at once, but this year they can only select five.

How to apply?

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can follow the below-mentioned steps to submit their online application forms.

Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Click on 'New registration'

Provide basic details to register yourself

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the IIM CAT 2024 application form for future reference

CAT 2024 application fee

For General Category - Rs. 100

For reserved category- Rs. 50

CAT 2024 exam fee