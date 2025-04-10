Advertisement
Share Market Holidays 2025: Is Indian stock market open today on Mahavir Jayanti? Find out

Is stock market open today? Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, marks the birth of Lord Mahavir, and it is being celebrated today, i.e. on Thursday, April 10.

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Mumbai

Share Market Holidays 2025, Is Stock Market Open Today: Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, marks the birth of Lord Mahavir. This year, it is the 2623rd birth anniversary, and the nation is observing it today, i.e. on April 10. As the birth anniversary is being celebrated today, it has been declared a government holiday. But is the stock market open for trading today? Find out here.

Share Market Holidays 2025, Is Stock Market Open Today: BSE, NSE Holiday List

The Indian stock market has been quite volatile so far this week amid US President Donald Trump's tariff fear. Amid this volatility, investors need to trade carefully. But is the Indian stock market open today?

According to the official holiday list issued by NSE and BSE, the stock market is closed for trading on April 10 on account of Mahavir Jayanti 2025. Therefore, no trading will take place in the equity market. 

Share Market Holidays 2025, Is Stock Market Open Today: Currency Derivatives Segments 

Trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives will remain shut for the day.

Share Market Holidays 2025, Is Stock Market Open Today: Commodity Market

Investors must note that the commodity segment will also remain closed in the morning session between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, while it will remain open for the evening session between 5:00 pm and 11:55 pm.

Share Market Holidays In April 2025

In April, there are two more market holidays. These are April 14, 2025 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and April 18 2025 for Good Friday (Ramzan Id). Before this, the market was closed on April 1, 2025 for the annual bank closing.

Share Market Holidays 2025: Full List

Holiday Date Day
Mahavir Jayanti April 10, 2025 Thursday
Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2025 Monday
Good Friday April 18, 2025 Friday
Maharashtra Day May 1, 2025 Thursday
Independence Day August 15, 2025 Friday
Ganesh Chaturthi August 127, 2025 Wednesday
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra October 2, 2025 Thursday
Diwali Laxmi Puja October 21, 2025 Tuesday
Diwali-Balipratipada October 22, 2025 Wednesday
Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev November 05, 2025 Wednesday
Christmas December 25, 2025 Thursday

 

