AIBE result 2025 to be announced soon, when and where to download

AIBE result 2025: The Bar Council of India will soon announce the results of the All India Bar Examination results 2025. Candidates who appeared in the All India Bar Examination 2025 can download their results by visiting the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE 2025 exam was conducted on December 22, 2024, at various exam centers. The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024, and candidates were permitted to raise objections from December 30, 2024, to January 10, 2025. Candidates had to submit objections within this timeline with a payment of Rs. 500. The final answer key was released on March 6, 2025.

AIBE result 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Navigate the link to the 'AIBE result 2025'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your login credentials

AIBE result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Check and download AIBE result 2025 for future reference.

Qualifying Marks

To pass the exam, candidates from the general and OBC categories need to secure 45 percent of the marks. For SC, ST and Disabled candidates, the pass mark is 40 per cent.

What after results?

Candidates who qualify for the written exam will receive a certificate of practice. This certificate is a mandatory requirement for practising law in India. With the results expected to be announced within two to three months after the exam, law graduates eagerly anticipate the outcome of their efforts.

For more latest updates on results, visit the official website of AIBE.