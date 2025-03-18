AIBE 19 Result 2025 to be announced on this date, how to check scorecards AIBE 19 Result 2025 will be announced soon. Candidates who are awaiting the results can download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page, allindiabarexamination.com. Check latest updates here.

AIBE 19 Result 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon announce the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19. Candidates who appeared in the AIBE 19 exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page available on allindiabarexamination.com.

According to the media reports, AIBE 19 Result 2025 is expected to be announced on March 20. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of AIBE 19 Result 2024. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

AIBE 19 Result 2024: Qualifying marks

To pass the AIBE 19 exam, the candidates are required to achieve the following minimum scores.

General/OBC: 45%

SC/ST: 40%

How to download AIBE 19 Result 2024?

Visit the official website of AIBE, allindiabarexamination.com.

Navigate the link to the 'AIBE 19 Result 2024' flashing on homepage.

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter the required credentials.

AIBE 19 Result 2024 will appear on the screen.

Download and save AIBE 19 Result 2024 for future reference.

Details on scorecards