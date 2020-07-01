UPSC allows candidates to submit revised choice of exam centre for Prelims 2020, Main Exam. Details

Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC allows candidates to submit revised choice of exam centre for Prelims 2020, Main Exam

The Union Public Service Commission has allowed candidates to submit their requests for change of exam center. Candidates preparing for the UPSC Prelims 2020 and Main exams should note that the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to submit your revised choice of Centre, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Besides above, the option to change the exam centers for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 and the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020 is also being made available to the candidates.

The requests of the candidates for change in their exam centers will be considered against the additional/enhanced capacity intimated by the Centers for accommodating the additional candidates.

In an earlier notification, it was confirmed that the Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the UPSC (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 [including the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020] on October 4, 2020.

UPSC Civil Services Exam: Change of exam center

Candidates should note that the window for submitting the revised choice of exam center will be operational in two phases - July 7 to July 13, at 6 PM; and from July 20 to July 24, at 6 PM.

Students will be required to visit the UPSC's official website upsconline.nic.in for the same.

It is important for the candidates to note that their requests for change in exam centers will be considered on "first-apply-first allot" basis, which is followed in all exams of the Commission, and was also mentioned in the Examination Notices of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2020.

Once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Further, candidates who cannot get the center of their choice due to the ceiling will be required to choose an exam center from the remaining ones.

