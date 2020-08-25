'Postpone UPSC Prelims 2020' in chorus as aspirants claim inconvenience, risks amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC 2020 aspirants demand postponement of civil services exams amid coronavirus pandemic

Amid the call to postpone several exams due to the coronavirus pandemic, UPSC aspirants have put forth their concerns regarding the UPSC 2020 prelims, scheduled to be held on October 4, 2020. Lakhs of aspirants have taken social media by storm and are demanding the postponement of UPSC Prelims-2020. Raising their concerns, several UPSC aspirants have said the positive cases of coronavirus are on a continuous rise across the country and the vaccine is yet not available. In such a situation, the students have said they feel highly unsafe to travel to their respective exam centers.

Several UPSC candidates have also said the elderly members in their family will at greater risk, in case the students are required to travel to different places.

Referring to the availability of exam centers, the UPSC aspirants have said there are not enough centers and so lakhs of students will be made to write their exams in bulk. In such cases, the aspirants have said there would not be proper sanitisation of the examination centers. Some students would also be travelling from containment zones, which would pose a risk for other candidates.

Putting their concerns, students have also said the flood situation in various states and cities is grim. Public transport at such places is unavailable, which would further pose a challenge of reaching to the exam centers safely.

Speaking to India TV Digital, a UPSC aspirant said, "We would undertake at least a day and a half journey (including both transits) for a 2-hour exam. Moreover, routine health disorders like asthma and minor respiratory irritations get exacerbated during the monsoon period. The ire of floods should also be considered. All these make the already grim situation more dangerous."

"The UPSC exam process is a three-stage performance capture structure. After giving prelims, the candidates will have to get ready for Mains within 90 days. In such cases, if a candidate tests positive for coronavirus, they would have to be quarantined for a period of a minimum of 14 days, along with getting the right medication," another UPSC aspirant told India TV.

"Moreover, the UPSC Prelims exam is a two-part exam. Part-1 is conducted in the morning, while Part-2 would be conducted during the afternoon, with an intermittent gap of 3 hours, which is susceptible to flouting of social distancing norms," the UPSC aspirant added.

Many exam centers are already being used as COVID wards, the aspirants have claimed, adding it would be highly dangerous to lead the future human capital into an unknown abyss.

#PostponeUPSC2020 trends on Twitter

Here's what the UPSC aspirants are saying

I would have to travel to another state for taking exam&after coming back I would be in quarantine centre, how would I prepare for mains&also my notes have been stucked in Delhi& courier services not working due to lockdown how can I perform better without notes#PostponeUPSC_CSE — Muskan verma (@98d5a9fb463c43e) August 24, 2020

Mam. There is no public transportation allowed in my state. Cases are rising rapidly in my city. UPSC is a 3 stage exam. Getting infected in 1st stage will affect preparation for 2nd stage. Also many aspirants are frontline workers. Please look into this — Kishore Kumar (@Kishore45486643) August 24, 2020

We have only 2 Centers in Entire State..We need to stay a day before having high risk of exposure...plus We have Aged Parents having Health Concerns A Mass Gathering of 500+ students in our center might be a DANGER TO LIFE..Can UPSC BRING BACK EVEN ONE LOST LIFE .PLS HELP — jaya (@restart_mylife) August 24, 2020

My district don't have any examination centre. So I have to travel 200 km to give exam and stay at hotel with my parents or friends..so the issues are quite a lot

1. Public transport..are they safe

2. The food that will be served to us.

3. The hotels that we will stay. — Hug It Out (@Lets_hug_itout) August 24, 2020

My centre is around 250km from my place and I'm staying with my grand parents. They are my guardians and I have to take care of them as well. Please help us mam #PostponeUPSC_CSE #postponeupscoct4 — noexamsincovid (@Pspk67185758) August 24, 2020

Right now Carona cases r increasing daily at many folds and we r yet to peak.Upsc have 6-7 centres in each state and in some states it’s still lesser.Public transport is also not at full fledge.Exam is of two sessions-Morning and afternoon. — lohithbathina/లోహిత్ బత్తిన (@lohithbathina3) August 24, 2020

I have allergic asthma if during prelim due to huge crowd if I get inflected with corona this will hamper mains preparation... Moreover the uncertainty has created mental stress and anxiety ...many who are prepared well won't be able to give their 100% — Kusam (@SainiKusam) August 24, 2020

My centre is Pune and I'm currently in a village in Kolhapur district. I will have to travel 6 hours on the day of exam, without any surety of public transport and accommodation! (1/2)#PostponeUPSC_CSE #postponeupscoct4 — Saket S (@SaketS9) August 24, 2020

Ma'am prelims exam itself consists of two papers ..first paper ends at 11:30 and there is a gap of around 2.5 hours for second paper..what SOP will be followed ? — Jincy Jose (@JincyJo62825143) August 24, 2020

Ma'am, how a covid worrior who is already 32 that is upper limit of writting IAS exam will write this year exam



Can Dopt give us an extra attempt to all those candidates who are writting there last attempt



What if a candidate tests positive on 2nd of oct two days before exam — rahul jain (@Rahul88Jain) August 24, 2020

2. It would affect us financially, mentally and psychologically. Also giving exams with masks on is really difficult.

3. If govt could not allow offline practice test at coaching institutes, how can they expect us to give exam offline without any offline practice??? — aman singh (@amansin01973100) August 24, 2020

Earlier on August 21, Supreme Court Advocate Mr. Alakh Alok Srivastava had written to UPSC Chairman, requesting the postponement of UPSC Civil Services 2020 prelims.

In the letter, Advocate Alakh had pointed out the increasing number of COVID-9 cases. He had also pointed out that many of the aspirants who have applied for the UPSC Prelims examination are at present working as frontline COVID warriors. Adding to the situation, the floods in many parts of the country has also made the situation grim and worthy of thought.

