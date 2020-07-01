Odisha govt cancels Class 12 exams for pending subjects. Here's how your marks will be calculated

Image Source : PTI FILE

The Odisha government has cancelled Class 12 exams for pending subjects due to the spread of COVID-19 in the state. These exams are conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

The state government announced an alternative method of assessment, similar to the one announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Informing about the development, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said examinations for all the pending papers of all streams - arts, commerce, science and vocational education - had been cancelled.

These examinations were scheduled between March 23 and March 28.

As per the proposed assessment method, students who have appeared in more than three papers, their marks in the best three subjects will be considered for the pending paper.

For students who have appeared in three papers, their highest marks in two subjects will be considered for the remaining papers.

"If the students are not happy with their marks, they can appear for improvement in the examination after the Covid-19 crisis is over," said the Minister.

The department would try to publish the results by July 31, he added.

(With IANS inputs)

