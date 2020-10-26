NEET MDS 2021: Online registration begins today. How to apply

Image Source : FILE FILE

NEET MDS 2021: The online registration for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET) 2021 will begin today. The registration will kickstart at 5 pm. Candidates will be able to register themselves for NEET MDS 2021 on the official website --nbe.edu.in.

Once the application process begins, candidates will be able to apply for NEET MDS 2021 online on or before November 15, 2020, till 11:55 pm. The admit card for NEET MDS 2021 examination will be issued on December 9. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct the NEET MDS 2021 on December 16.

Those belonging to the General and OBC category are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 4425 (including GST). For SC, ST, PWD candidates, the examination fee is Rs 3245 (including GST).

NEET MDS 2021: Official statement on NBE website

"The Online application forms for NEET-MDS 2021 shall be live on 26th October 2020 at 5.00 PM," reads the statement on the official website.

How to apply for NEET MDS 2021

Step 1: Visit official website -- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on 'NEET MDS 2021' tab

Step 3: Click on available registration link for NEET MDS 2021

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5: Pay exam fee and submit

Step 6: Download application form and take print out for further reference

