Image Source : INDIA TV NEET Exams 2020: All you need to know

The prestigious National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13 amid loud voices demanding postponement of the exams amid COVID-19 pandemic. There was widespread resentment among students over the holding of exams, so much so that they knocked the doors of the Supreme Court demanding the postonement of JEE and NEET entrances but to no relief. Thereafter, a review petition was also filed before the top court but it got dismissed. Meanwhile, another plea seeking postponement of NEET has been filed in the Supreme Court and will be heard on September 9.

How many students have registered

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), 15.97 lakh candidates from across the country have registered for NEET, a pen-paper based test.

How many centres have been allotted

The NTA has increased the number of centres from 2,546 to 3,843 in view of the coronavirus pandemic as social distancing rules will be in place.

How many candidates can sit in one room

The number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12.

Precautions outside examination halls

The entry and exit of candidates has been straggered to ensure social distancing outside the examination hall. The NTA said adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centres to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing while waiting. Hand sanitisers will also be made available at the entrance of the examination centres. All the candidates will be asked to enter the exam centres with masks and sanitisers, once they enter centre, they will have to use the masks provided by the examination authority. NTA officials said each candidate will be offered a three-ply mask at the time of entry and are expected to wear the same during the examination in order to avoid any form of unfair means at the time of examination.

Precautions inside examination halls

The NTA will make available hand sanitisers inside the examination halls at all times. Other measures include replacing the process of checking the admit card of candidates with barcode readers, increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage