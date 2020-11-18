Image Source : FILE NEET Counselling 2020: NEET UG Counselling round 2 begins today at mcc.nic.in

NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the second round of NEET UG Counselling 2020 from today i.e November 18 at mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG second round counselling will be conducted for 15% all India quota (AIQ) seats

As per the MCC schedule for NEET-UG 2020 counselling, candidates will be able to register for round 2 until November 22, 03:00 PM, while the choice filling will be available from November 19 to 22 till 11:59 PM.

MCC will announce round 2 counselling results on November 25 and selected candidates will have to take admission between November 26 and December 5.

NEET UG 2020 counselling is conducted for admission to 15% seats in all government medical and dental colleges. 100% seats in Deemed and Central University, ESIC, AFMC, AIIMs, and JIPMER seats. Read to know more details on the NEET 2020 counselling round 2.

The counselling committee announced NEET counselling 2020 result for the first round on November 6. The last date for reporting was extended till November 16.

NEET Counselling 2020 Schedule - Round 2 (Important Dates)

Registration November 18 to 22 (up to 3 pm) Payment, choice filling and locking November 19 to 22 (up to 11:59 pm) Processing of seat allotment November 23 and 24 Result November 25 Reporting November 26 to December 5

How to register for NEET 2020 Counselling and fill choices?

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in

Click on the "new registration" tab.

Enter asked details such as roll number, registration number, name, mother’s name, and date of birth as printed on their NEET 2020 scorecard.

Pay the fee of NEET 2020 counselling online through Credit/Debit card or Internet banking.

Fill the choice of course and give preferences to the college/institute. Aspirants must note that there is no limit to the number of choices a candidate can fill.

After entering the choices, candidates need to lock the choice before the mentioned date. If any candidate fails to fo so, the choices will be locked automatically on the last date.

Latest Education News