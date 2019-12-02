NEET 2020 registration to begin today. Get direct link and details to apply

NEET 2020 registrations to begin today

NEET 2020 registrations to begin today. Get direct link and details to apply

The National Testing Agency or NTA has released the notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020 on the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in. The information bulletin in Hindi and English is available on the website. Aspirants are advised to go through the notification. The direct link to NEET 2020 Notification has been provided at the end of this article. Moreover, the direct link for the application process is also available.

It is to be noted that NEET 2020 online registration will begin from 4 pm today. NEET is an undergraduate level medical entrance examination, which is required for admissions in prestigious medical universities. Details regarding eligibility, important dates, age limit, and others have been given below.

NEET 2020 | Eligibility:

Candidates who have passed or would pass class 12 before appearing the NEET 2020 examination, can register for the same. They must have a qualifying examination in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/ Biotechnology along with Mathematics or any elective subject with English.

Candidates must be in the age group of 17 years to 25 years on or before 31 December 2020.

Candidates who have passed class 12 from open school are not eligible for appearing in NEET 2020.

NEET 2020 | Important Dates:

Online registration begins - December 2

Last date for online registration - January 1

Provision to make correction in the application form - January 15 to January 31

Admit Card Download - March 27

Date of Examination - May 3, 2020

Declaration of NEET 2020 Result - June 4

NEET 2020 | About:

By qualifying NEET 2020 examinations, candidates will be eligible to get admission in any medical/ dental college in the country, including in AIIMS, JIPMER, private medical colleges, state-run medical colleges, AFMC, ESIC, etc.

All candidates who wish to pursue medicine from abroad are also required to appear for the NEET 2020 examination and qualify to get the necessary certificate/ permission to study medicine abroad.