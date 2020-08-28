Image Source : PTI Migrants' messiah Sonu Sood will now make travel arrangements for JEE, NEET students

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been hailed as migrants' messiah, has now vowed to make travel arrangements for students who will appear for JEE and NEET exams in September. Sood took note of India TV's tweet regarding the concerns of the aspirants who are facing various issues including transportation in flood-hit areas. No one should miss their exam because of resources, Sood said as he promised to make attempts for students' travel arrangements.

"Incase #JEE_NEET happens: To all the students who will be appearing & are struck in flood hit areas of Bihar, Assam and Gujarat. Do let me know ur areas of travel. Trying to make ur travel arrangements to reach ur examination centres. No one should miss their exam bec of resources," Sood wrote on Twitter.

While the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6. Around 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main and 15.97 lakh have registered for the NEET. The exams have been deferred twice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday made it clear that they would go ahead with the entrance examinations as the "academic year cannot be wasted."

