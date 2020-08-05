Image Source : INDIA TV CLAT 2020: Common Law Admission Test postponed indefinitely

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), 2020, has been postponed indefinitely until further notice, the Bar and Bench reported today. CLAT is a centralised exam for admissions to bachelors and masters coursses in law in 22 NLUs in the country and is conducted by the consortium.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court had asked the Centre and the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) to reply to a law graduate's plea challenging the requirement of physically appearing at exam centre for CLAT 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Jayant Nath had asked the central government to inform the court whether it would be permissible to hold such an exam at physical centres in view of the pandemic. The court had issued notices to the central government and the NLU, seeking their stand by August 10 on the petition which sought that the online CLAT exams be allowed to be undertaken from home.

