CAT admit card 2020: IIM CAT admit card 2020 to release tomorrow. Steps to download hall ticket

CAT admit card 2020: Indian Institute of Management, Indore will release the CAT 2020 admit card of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) tomorrow i.e on October 28, 2020, on the official website iimcat.ac.in at 5:00 pm. All the candidates who have registered to appear for IIM CAT 2020 can download hall tickets from the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to check the name, registration number, exam day guidelines, address of the test centre etc.

This year, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the IIM CAT 2020 is set to be conducted on November 29, 2020, at 156 CAT exam centres across India. The institute will conduct the CAT 2020 examination in three sessions namely: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability.

Candidates will get 40 minutes to solve each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

The direct link to download the CAT 2020 admit card and the steps are listed below.

CAT 2020 Admit Card: How to download

Visit official website of IIM CAT 2020- iimcat.ac.in

Click on ‘CAT 2020 admit card download’ linkLogin with CAT 2020 username and passwordClick on the ‘submit’ buttonCAT 2020 admit cards will be displayed on the screenDownload CAT 2020 admit card and take a print out for future reference.

