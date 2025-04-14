When will Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results 2025 be out? - latest updates here Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results 2025 will be soon announced by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE). Students and parents can download their results using their roll number, registration number, and other details on the login page. Check latest updates here.

Uttarakhand Board 2025 results: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is all set to announce classes 10th, and 12th board exam results. According to the latest announcement, UBSE 10th, and 12th results will be announced on April 19 at 11 am. Students and parents will be able to download the scorecards by visiting the official website of UBSE, ubse.uk.gov.in.

This year, Uttarakhand Board conducted class 10th, and 12th exams from February 21 to March 11, with approximately 1 lakh participating students. Students who took the exams can download their online scorecards from the official websites at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in using their login credentials - roll number and date of birth on the login page.

How to download Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results 2025?

Visit the official website of UBSE, ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results 2025'

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details.

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results 2025 will appear on screen.

Download and save Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results 2025 for future reference.

Details mentioned on Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results 2025

Candidate Name

Roll Number

Date of Birth

School name

Subject-wise marks

Total marks secured

Aggregate score

Division

Remarks

Minimum pass marks

To pass class 10th and 12th exams, students must score at least 33% in each subject to pass the exam. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have the option to appear for supplementary exams to improve their scores.