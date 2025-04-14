When will Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results 2025 be out? - latest updates here

Uttarakhand Board 2025 results: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is all set to announce classes 10th, and 12th board exam results. According to the latest announcement, UBSE 10th, and 12th results will be announced on April 19 at 11 am. Students and parents will be able to download the scorecards by visiting the official website of UBSE, ubse.uk.gov.in.
This year, Uttarakhand Board conducted class 10th, and 12th exams from February 21 to March 11, with approximately 1 lakh participating students. Students who took the exams can download their online scorecards from the official websites at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in using their login credentials - roll number and date of birth on the login page.
How to download Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results 2025?
- Visit the official website of UBSE, ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.
- Navigate the link to the 'Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results 2025'
- It will redirect you to the login page.
- Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details.
- Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results 2025 will appear on screen.
- Download and save Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results 2025 for future reference.
Details mentioned on Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results 2025
- Candidate Name
- Roll Number
- Date of Birth
- School name
- Subject-wise marks
- Total marks secured
- Aggregate score
- Division
- Remarks
Minimum pass marks
To pass class 10th and 12th exams, students must score at least 33% in each subject to pass the exam. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have the option to appear for supplementary exams to improve their scores.