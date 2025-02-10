WBBSE Board 2025: Class 10 exam begins, around 9.84 lakh students to appear

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WBBSE Board 2025 Class 10 exam begins

WBBSE Board 2025: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) started the class 10 board exams (madhyamik) on Monday. The exams are scheduled to be conducted in a single shift from 10.45 am to 2 pm at 2,683 exam centres. According to an official of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Board, around 9.84 lakh students will appear for the exam. The exam will continue till February 22.



"The three-hour exams, which started at 11 am, are proceeding smoothly without any untoward incidents or major complaints so far," board president Ramanuj Ganguly told PTI.

Over 5 lakh female students appear

Of the 9,84,753 candidates, 5,55,950 are girls, he added.

Mobile phones, electronic gadgets prohibited

Carrying mobile phones and other electronic gadgets inside the exam hall is strictly prohibited. Even invigilators and officials tasked with conducting the exams are not allowed to bring electronic devices into the hall.

Surveillance in place

Special surveillance measures have been implemented in Malda district, where incidents of purported circulation of question papers on social media were reported in 2021-2023, though those were found to be fake. "All the 122 exam centres in Malda district have been equipped with CCTV coverage," another board official said.