UP Board Result 2025 soon: UPMSP Class 10th, and 12th evaluation likely from March 17, check details UP Board Result 2025 for classes 10th, and 12th will be announced soon. Students who appeared in the UP Board Class 10th, and 12th exams 2025 can download their results from the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in. Check details here.

UP Board Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set for the evaluation procedure for the UP Board Class 10th, and 12th exams 2025. According to reports, the board will commence the UP Board answer sheet evaluation 2025 on March 17, 2025, and conclude on March 12, 2025. The results for both classes are expected to be released by April or early May.

This year, approximately 5.149 million students applied for the board exams. Of those, 4,876,219 candidates took the exams on the first day, with 2,474,862 students participating in the first shift and 2,401,357 in the second shift.

On February 24, the board identified nine and fourteen candidates using unfair means during the first day of the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10th and 12th exams. Six cheating cases were reported in Farrukhabad during the class 10 Hindi exam. One additional case was reported in Pratapgarh district during the same exam period. During the class 12 exam, one case was found in the Bijnor and Mirzapur districts. The fourteen dummy candidates were identified across multiple places. Six were reported in Farrukhabad, four in Ghazipur, one each in Kannauj, Jaunpur, Firozapur, and Pratabpgarh districts.

No action will be taken against students using malpractices during exam

According to the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024, no action will be taken against the students who are caught using unfair means during the exam. The act allows the students to be exempted from criminal liability to protect their future academic prospects. However, the answer sheets of the students involved in malpractices will not be evaluated and their results will be declared as per the prescribed norms.

Classes 10th, and 12th exams were conducted from February 24 to March 12 across the state. For the smooth conduct of the exam, Special Task Force (STF) and local intelligence units were established at the exam centres. Each exam room was equipped with two CCTV cameras with voice recorders, and 306 centres across 17 districts have been classified as "highly sensitive", according to the official statement.