UP Board 2025: UPMSP releases class 10th, 12th exam centre list - check here

UP Board 2025 Exam: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the class 10th, and 12th exam centre list. Students who are going to appear in the UP Board Exam 2025 can download the exam centre list by visiting the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Exam 2025 centre list for classes 10th, and 12th includes the name, code of the school, and number of allotted candidates. According to the official notice, candidates who have any objection against the examination centers (including school student allocation) uploaded on the website can contact the Principal of their respective schools.

The principal of the concerned school will have to submit their representation along with reasonable reasons/evidence from their official ID on the online Board’s portal. The last date to submit the representation is December 6, 2024. Students and parents can check the UPMSP 10th, and 12th exam centre list by following the easy steps below.

UP Board 2025: How to download 10th, 12th board exam centre list?

Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UPMSP 10th, and 12th exam centre list'

It will redirect you to a new window where you can check district wise exam centre list.

Click on the list you want to check

A PDF will appear on the screen

Check and download the document for future reference

Direct link to check UPMSP 10th, 12th board exam centre list

Official Notice

UP Board 2025 examschedule

The UPMSP has already announced the dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. These exams will commence on February 24 and conclude on March 12. They will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and the second from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Class 10 students will start their exams with Hindi in the first shift, followed by Healthcare in the second. Meanwhile, Intermediate students will take the Military Science exam in the morning and Hindi in the afternoon. Candidates can find additional details on the official UPMSP website.