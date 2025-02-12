RBSE 2025: Rajasthan Board revises class 12 exam schedule due to clash with JEE main session 2

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Rajasthan Board revises class 12 exam schedule

RBSE 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has revised the exam schedule for class 12 board exams to avoid a clash with the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Mains) 2025 session 2. Students and parents can check the revised schedule on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the schedule, JEE mains 2025 session 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted between April 1 and 8. Due to this, various exams of class 12 are clashing with the JEE mains 2025 session 2. In view of this, the board has decided to change the class 12 exam schedule to avoid any clash. Board Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma has given this information.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam revised schedule

According to the information, the class 12 Sanskrit Literature and Sanskrit Language exam will take place on April 9 instead of March 22. The sociology exam will be conducted on April 3 instead of March 27. The exam for rigveda, shukla yajurveda, krishna yajurveda, samaveda, atharvaveda, nyaya darshan, vedanta darshan, mimamsa darshan, jain darshan, nimbark darshan, vallabh darshan, general darshan, ramanand darshan, grammar, Literature, puranic history, dharmashastra, astrology, samudrik shastra, vastu science and priesthood will be conducted on April 4. Earlier, these exams were scheduled for April 1.

The exams for history, business studies, agricultural chemistry and chemistry will take place on March 22 instead of April 3. The computer science and informatics practices exam will be conducted on March 27 instead of April 7. Students are advised to keep checking the official website of RBSE for latest updates.