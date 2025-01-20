Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2025 released, exams from February 21 - direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2025 released

Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2025: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune has released the admit cards for the class 10th exams 2025. Schools can download the Maharashtra Class 10th board exam 2025 admit cards from the official website, mahahsscboard.in using login credentials. Students can collect their hall tickets from the respective school authorities.

According to the official notice, Maharashtra Class 10th (MahaSSCBoard) exams 2025 will be conducted between February 21 and 17. Students are advised to carry their hall tickets to the exam hall for entry purposes.

Maharashtra Class 10th board exams 2025 will commence with the language paper and conclude with the social science papers. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will start in the morning from 11 am to 2 pm while the afternoon shift will take place from 3pm to 6 pm. However, some exams will be conducted between 11 am and 1 pm.

How to download Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2025?

Visit the official website of mahahsscboard.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2025'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details

Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen

Download and save Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2025 for future reference

Direct link to download Maharashtra SSC admit cards

Corrections in hall ticket available

Students can make corrections in Maharashtra Board SSC Hall Ticket 2025 in some fields including names, mother's name, date of birth, or birthplace are editable. For this, they will have to pay the prescribed fee through the online mode. Once approved by the divisional board, the corrected Maharashtra SSC hall ticket 2025 will be available to download via the 'Correction admit card' link. As per MSBSHSE, to make changes in subjects or mediums, schools will have to directly contact the divisional board.

For more details, visit the official website of MSBSHSE.