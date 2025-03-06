KVS admission 2025-26 notification released, registration begins tomorrow - key details here KVS has released the admission notification for the 2025-26 academic year. Parents who wish to enroll their children in Kendriya Vidyalaya schools can apply through the official KVS website. Check the details here.

KVS admission 2025-26 notification: The Kendriya Vidyalaya has released the admission notification for the academic year 2025-26. According to the official notice, the registration procedure for admission to class 1 and Balvatika (levels 1, 2, 3) will start on March 7, at 10 am and close on March 21, 2025, at 10 PM. For admission to class 2, Balvatika 2, and higher grades, applications will be accepted from April 2 to April 11. The first list of selected students for these classes will be released on April 17. Admission will be granted based on the availability of the seats in each class.

KVS admission 2025-26: Eligibility criteria

For KVS Class 1 admission, an applicant must be 6 years old as of March 31, 2025.

For Balvatika 1 Admission, Applicants should be between 3 and 4 years old.

For Balvatika 2 Admission, Applicants should be between 4 and 5 years old.

For Balvatika 3 Admission, Applicants should be between 5 and 6 years old.

KVS admission 2025-26: How to apply?

Parents and guardians can follow the below-mentioned steps to submit their online application forms for Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions.

Visit the official website of KVS, kvsangathan.nic.in.

Click on the 'admission 2025-26' link.

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to register yourself.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form using registration email id and password.

Fill out the application form with personal details, parental information, and preferred Kendriaya Vidayalaya School.

Upload documents, pay applicable fee and submit the application form.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Documents Required

The following documents will be required at the time of registration.

Birth certificate of the child.

Recent passport-sized photograph of the child.

Address proof (Aadhaar card, voter ID, or utility bill)

Transfer certificate (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if required)

Direct link to apply online to apply for KVS Class 1 admission 2025-26

Direct link to apply online for Balvatika admissions 2025-26

Parents have been advised to regularly check the official KVS website for updates on the admission process, including the release of merit lists and further instructions.