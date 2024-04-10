Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 date: KSEAB likely to announce class 10th results by end of April

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 soon

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 date: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will soon announce the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)/class 10th. As per media reports, Karnataka Class 10th results are expected to be announced at the end of April or the beginning of May. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of result date and time. Students are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.

The Karnataka Board SSLC exam 2024 was conducted between March 25 and April 6. As per information provided by the board, the evaluation process of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets is yet to begin. After the completion of the evaluation procedure, the result date will be announced by the board.

It is expected that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 will be announced in the last week of April or starting May 2024. The announcement of the results will be done through a press conference. The Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 date and time will be announced one or two days before the publication of the results. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024: Alternative websites

Students can check the latest updates about Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 on the following websites.

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in

Click on the 'Karnataka SSLC Result 2024' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your registration number and other details

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 and save it for future reference

Last year, class 10th board exams were conducted between March 31 and June 19 and the results were declared on May 8. In 2022, the exams were held between March 28 and April 11 and the results were announced on May 19. In 2023, the pass percentage was recorded at 85 percent. In 2022, it was 83 percent.