Gujarat board 2025 exam: GSEB releases class 10th, and 12th hall tickets, direct link here

Gujarat board 2025 exam: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released hall tickets for the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams in 2025. Regular students can collect their Gujarat Board 2025 exam admit cards from their respective schools, while the private candidates can download their hall tickets using their roll number, date of birth and other key details on the login page. The link to the admit cards is available on gseb.org.in.

According to the exam schedule, SSC Exams are scheduled to be conducted between February 27 and March 10 and HSC Exams will be conducted between February 27 and March 13, 2025. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations comprise crucial details that students should verify carefully. These include the student's name, roll number, gender, date of birth, and the name of parents/guardian, subject names with corresponding codes, school name, and exam centre address. It also specifies exam dates, and timing, and includes the students' photograph for identification. Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download GSEB Class 10th, and 12th admit cards.

How to download Gujarat Board 2025 exam admit cards?

Visit the official website of GSEB, gseb.org.

Navigate the link to the 'SSC Exam Hall Ticket 2025' or 'HSC exam hall ticket 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and school index number

Gujarat Board 2025 exam admit cards for 10th, 12th will appear on the screen.

Download Gujarat Board 2025 exam admit cards for 10th, and 12th and save it for future reference.

Gujarat Board 2025 exam admit card download link