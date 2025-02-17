CBSE rejects paper leak, warns rumour mongers: 'Those spreading misinformation will face consequences'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE rejects paper leak, warns rumour mongers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently released a warning against the false information widely spreading across social media. The exams, which commenced earlier this month on February 15, will conclude on April 4. The board has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent examination process.

In the notice, the board alerted students of 'unscrupulous elements' who are spreading rumours on social media platforms regarding paper leaks or claiming access to the 2025 examination question papers, to avoid spreading false information.

What was said in the official notice?

The official notice reads, ''Certain unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, `X’ (formerly Twitter), and other social media platforms regarding paper leaks or claiming access to the 2025 examination question papers. These claims are baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents''.

''The Board assured that it has implemented strict measures to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. It also warned against engaging with such misinformation, stating, "Students found involved in such activities will face consequences under CBSE's Unfair Means rules and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Board is working closely with law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute these offenders. Students found involved in such activities will face consequences under CBSE's UNFAIR MEANS rules and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” it added.

Rely only on CBSE's official website

The board has asked students and parents to rely only on the official CBSE's website or verified public channels for accurate and correct information. The board has asked parents to guide their children against believing or engaging with unverified news.

According to the board officials, this year, a total of 24.12 lakh Class 10 students are taking exams in 84 subjects, while over 17.88 lakh Class 12 students are appearing for exams across 120 subjects. The CBSE board exams began on Saturday with over 42 lakh students appearing at more than 7,800 centres across India and abroad.