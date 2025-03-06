Bihar Board BSEB Matric Answer Key 2025 released on biharboardonline.com, raise objections if any by March 10 Bihar Board BSEB Matric Answer Key 2025 has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students who took to the Bihar Board BSEB class 10 exam 2025 can download their provisional answer keys from the official website, biharboardonline.com. Check details here.

Bihar Board BSEB Matric Answer Key 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the provisional answer keys for the objective-type questions of the Matriculation (Class 10) Examination 2025. Students who appeared in the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, biharboardonline.com.

Raise objections if any

Students who doubt the Bihar Board BSEB 2025 class 10 answer keys may raise objections by March 10, 5 PM. No objections will be considered after this deadline. The answer key, created by a team of subject experts, encompasses all subjects and is based on the OMR sheets used during the examination. Students can compare their answers with the official key to assess their performance. Additionally, the board has provided a period during which candidates can raise objections if they identify any discrepancies in the answer key.

Bihar Board BSEB Matric Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections?

Visit the official website of BSEB, objmatric.biharboardonline.com

It will redirect you to a login page.

Now, select your class, enter roll number, roll code and submit.

Bihar Board BSEB Matric Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save Bihar Board BSEB Matric Answer Key 2025 for future reference.

When will BSEB Class 10th, and 12th results be out?

Bihar Board BSEB Matric 2025 exam was conducted from February 17 to February 25, with over 15.85 lakh students participating. Among the candidates, 8,18,122 were girls, and 7,67,746 were boys. The evaluation of the answer keys will be concluded by March 10. According to Board officials, the results for the Intermediate (Class 12) exams are expected to be announced in the last week of March, while the Matriculation (class 10) results are likely to be declared in the first week of April. Students and parents are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates on the results.

