Bihar Board class 12 exam 2025 answer keys released for all streams, how to download Bihar Board class 12 exam 2025 answer keys have been released. Students can download Bihar Board class 12 exam 2025 provisional answer keys from the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board class 12 exam 2025 answer keys: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the provisional answer keys for objective-type questions in class 12th. Students who appeared for the board exams this year can visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, to download their respective papers' answer keys.

"For evaluation of the answers given by the candidates, the Committee has prepared the Answer Key of the questions of all subjects from a team of subject experts, which is available on the Committee's website," an official statement read.

Objection window open

In case any student doubts the Bihar Board class 12 exam 2025 answer keys, they may raise objections against the provisional answer keys along with the relevant document. The last date for submitting the objections is March 5, 2025. The board conducted the class 12 exams from February 1 to 15.

How to download Bihar Board class 12 exam 2025 answer keys?

Visit the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Bihar Board class 12 exam 2025 answer keys'

It will redirect you to a window where you must choose the relevant subject to which you want the answer key.

It will redirect you to a login page.

Now, enter your roll number, roll code and submit

Bihar Board class 12 exam 2025 answer keys will appear on the screen.

Download and save Bihar Board class 12 exam 2025 answer keys for future reference.

Direct link to download Bihar Class 12 board exam answer keys