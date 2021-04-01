CBSE releases syllabus for Classes 9-12 in new academic session 2021-22. See complete curriculum

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the syllabus for classes 9-12 in the academic session 2021-22. The board has not reduced the syllabus for the new academic year. CBSE has advised schools to adopt learning outcomes prescribed by NCERT annexed with the curriculum of each subject for Classes 9-12 to implement competency-based questions. The board has also provided teachers energized resources that delineate learning outcomes by restating them into more precise and measurable learning objectives teachers need to use in their routine teaching in classrooms, CBSE said in a release.

"It is important that schools ensure curriculum transaction as per the directions given in the initial pages of the curriculum document. The subjects to be taught must be as per the curriculum given. Before going through the syllabus, teachers must be well-versed with the pedagogical approaches and strategies such as art-integrated education, experiential learning, and pedagogical plans," the board said.

CBSE said that it is desirable that the head of the school takes a session on the important topics covered in the initial pages of the curriculum with all the teachers before making an annual pedagogical plan to ensure transaction for optimal learning.

MAIN SUBJECTS (IX-X)

MATHEMATICS: CBSE said the syllabus in the subject of Mathematics has undergone changes from time to time in accordance with the growth of the subject and emerging needs of the society. The present revised syllabus has been designed in accordance with National Curriculum Framework 2005 and as per guidelines given in the Focus Group on Teaching of Mathematics which is to meet the emerging needs of all categories of students, it said.

SCIENCE: CBSE said the present syllabus has been designed around seven broad themes viz. Food; Materials; The World of The Living; How Things Work; Moving Things, People and Ideas; Natural Phenomenon and Natural Resources. Special care has been taken to avoid temptation of adding too many concepts that can be comfortably learnt in the given time frame. No attempt has been made to be comprehensive, it said.

SOCIAL SCIENCE: The Social Science curriculum draws its content mainly from History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. Some elements of Sociology and Commerce are also included. Together they provide a comprehensive view of society over space and time, and in relation to each other. Each subject’s distinct methods of enquiry help the learners to understand society from different angles and form a holistic view.

