Will Rajasthan Board RBSE release class 5 results today? Check latest updates Rajasthan Board RBSE will soon announce the class 5 exam results. Students and parents who are eagerly waiting for the results can download their marksheets by visiting the official website of RBSE - rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in. Check expected date, how to download, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Education Departmental Examinations, Bikaner, is poised to announce the Class 5 examination results shortly. According to the official announcement, the results are anticipated to be revealed at any moment. However, the board has not provided a specific date for the release of the Rajasthan Board RBSE results. On May 27, the board indicated that the results would be available within three days of the examination. In this context, the Rajasthan Board Class 5 results are likely to be announced on May 30. Once the results are declared, students will be able to download the Rajasthan Board Class 5 results by visiting the official websites - rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in.

The board conducted the RBSE Class 5 board exam from April 2 to April 10 across the state. The Rajasthan Board Class 5 results are expected to be formally released at a press conference. The Rajasthan Board Class 5 results will be displayed through a computer-generated grade sheet on Shala Darpan, and this result will be announced at a press conference in the auditorium of Pancham Block of Shiksha Sankul in Jaipur. During the press conference, details such as the overall pass percentage, district-wise pass percentages, toppers list, gender-wise pass percentages, government school pass percentages, private school pass percentages, and others will be disclosed by the board.

To check and download the Rajasthan Board Class 5 results, students will need to use their roll number and date of birth for login. Students will be able to download the RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th class result by following the simple steps outlined below.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Result: How to download?

1. Visit the official website of RBSE - rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in.

2. Click on the link for RBSE 5th Class Result 2025 flashing on the homepage.

3. This will redirect you to the login page.

4. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

5. Verify the details and click on submit.

6. Your RBSE Class 5 Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

7. Download the mark sheet as a PDF.

8. Save a copy for future reference.