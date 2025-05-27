Rajasthan RBSE Board Class 5th results to be announced on this date, check latest updates Rajasthan RBSE Board Class 5th results 2025 are expected to be released in the last week of the month. Students who are awaiting the class 5th RBSE results can downlaod their provisional marksheets by visiting the website - rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer, is set to declare the class 5th board exam results. As per the latest announcement, RBSE Class 5th board exam results will be announced within 3 days. In such a situation, the Rajasthan Board Class 5 results are expected to be announced on May 29. However, the board has not shared the exact time of releasing the Rajasthan RBSE Board Class 5th results. Students and parents awaiting the Rajasthan RBSE Board Class 5th results can download them by visiting the official website of RBSE - rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in.

Following the trend, Rajasthan RBSE Class 5 exam results are expected to be declared by the School Education Department, Secretary Krishna Kunal, via a press conference. The time of declaration of results will be shared in due course. During this press conference, the officials will share important details such as the number of students registered, appeared, passed, the overall pass percentage, and the toppers list.

Rajasthan Board conducted the RBSE Class 5 Exams 2025 between April 2 and April 10, 2025, across the state, wherein about 14 lakh students appeared for the exam.

In 2024, the results were declared on June 1. The overall pass percentage of RBSE Class 5 results 2025 was 97.06 per cent. The pass percentage of female students was better than that of boys, with 97.23 per cent. whereas, the pass percentage of male students was 95.14 per cent.

Rajasthan RBSE Board Class 5th results: How to download?

Go to the official website of RBSE - rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in.

Now, click on 'Rajasthan RBSE Board Class 5th results'.

It will redirect you to a login window.

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and click on 'submit'.

Rajasthan RBSE Board Class 5th results will appear on the screen.

Download and save Rajasthan RBSE Board Class 5th results for future reference.

Rajasthan RBSE Board Class 5th results: Details on marksheet