Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th results date and time soon, here's what official say

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education released the class 12th results on May 24. However, the results for class 10th have not yet been released. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the 10th results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The board is expected to release an official circular providing prior information about the RBSE 10th results date and time.

This year, RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th exams 2025 were conducted between March 6 and April 4, wherein a 10,96,085 students appeared for this examination.

What did the board secretary say?

Rajasthan Board Secretary Kailath Chandra Sharma said regarding the Class 10th result that preparations for the Class 10th result are in their final stages, and the result will be declared soon. He said that the date of the result will be announced soon. Since then, speculations are being made that the Class 10th result can be released anytime till 31 May. The Rajasthan Class 10th results will be announced at a press conference, which will be led by the board officials. During the press conference, the board will provide detailed information on the results, such as pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, gender-wise details, and others.

Last year, RBSE declared the Class 10 results on May 29. A total of 1060751 candidates had registered for the exam, of whom 1039895 candidates appeared, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.03 per cent.

