Rajasthan board class 12th 2025 Result download link at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, how to check marksheets Rajasthan Board Class 12th 2025 Result has been declared for all streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts. Students who have not yet checked their results can do so by following the instructions given in this article. Scroll down to know.

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the Class 12 board exam results for all streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts. According to the results, the Science stream achieved the highest pass percentage among all streams at 98.43%, while the Commerce stream recorded 99.07%, and the Humanities stream achieved 97.78%. The results were announced at a press conference in Ajmer, led by the Rajasthan Board administrator and divisional commissioner, Mahesh Chandra Sharma, along with the Education Minister, Madan Dilawar. Students can check and download the RBSE Class 12 results for Science, Arts, and Commerce by visiting the official RBSE website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. However, due to heavy traffic, the official website has been down for an extended period. Students who have not yet checked their results can opt for alternative methods, such as SMS and Digilocker, among others.

This year, a total of 8,93,616 students registered for the RBSE 12th Exam 2025, with 2,73,984 in Science, 28,250 in Commerce, and 5,87,475 in Arts. RBSE Rajasthan Class 12 board exams were conducted between March 6 and April 4, 2025. For Children with Special Needs (CWSN), exams were conducted from March 1 to 4. Regular exams were conducted from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM, while CWSN students were given extended time until 12:45 PM. Gender-wise, girls have performed better than boys by securing 99.02% marks, while the pass percentage of boys is recorded at 98.07% in the RBSE 12th board exams 2025.

Rajasthan Board Class 12th 2025 Result: How to download via SMS?

Students can download their class 12th BSER Rajasthan Results by following the instructions below.

For Science: Type RJ12S(roll number) and send it to 5676750 or 56263.

For Arts: Type RJ12A(roll number) and send it to 5676750 or 56263.

For Commerce: Type RJ12C(roll number) and send it to 5676750 or 56263.

Rajasthan Board Class 12th 2025 Result: How to download via Digilocker?

Visit the official web portal or download application on your phone.

Register yourself by entering school-provided 6-digit access code, the school code and the RBSE 12th exam roll number.

Click on 'confirm' your mobile number, and enter OTP.

Now, login Digilocker with registered mobile number or email ID and password.

Navigate to document section and download your scorecards.

Download it for future reference.

RBSE 12th Result 2025: How to download the Rajasthan Board 12th online?