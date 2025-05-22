Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025 declared, girls outperform boys: How to download Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025 has been declared. Students who appeared for the exam can download their results by visiting the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Check pass percentage, how to download marksheets for science, commerce and arts.

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, has finally declared the class 12th results for all streams (Science, Commerce and Arts). The result announcement was made by the Rajasthan School Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, via a press conference. During this, Board Administrator and Chairman, Mahesh Chand Sharma, were also present. According to the results, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 98.43%. The results of all streams - Science, Commerce and Arts - have been declared. Students who were waiting for the Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025 can check their results by visiting the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Due to heavy server load, the official website has been down for a long time. In such a situation, students are advised to opt for multiple ways to download their results.

In 2025 Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result, girls performed better than boys by securing 99.02% marks, while the pass percentage of boys is recorded at 98.07% in the RBSE 12th board exams 2025. Stream-wise, the pass percentage of RBSE Class 12 Arts stream is 97.70%, whereas the commerce stream recorded 99.07%. The Science stream also showed strong results with a pass percentage of 94.43%. This year, a total of 8,93,616 students from Science, Arts and Commerce streams appeared for the RBSE or Rajasthan 12th board exams. Of them, 2,73,984 registered for their board exams from the Science stream, 28,250 from the Commerce and 5,87,475 from the Arts stream. In addition, 3,907 students registered for the board exam for the Varishtha Upadhayay examination.

Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025 latest updates

Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of BSER, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on 'BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025'.

It will take you to a window.

Now, enter your roll number, date of birth and submit.

BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025: How to download via SMS?

Science:

Open your message box.

Type message in this format: Type RJ12S.

Send it to 5676750 or 56263.

You will receive an SMS of your result on your number.

Arts:

Open your message box.

Type message in this format: Type RJ12A

Send it to 5676750 or 56263

You will receive your result status as a reply.

Commerce: