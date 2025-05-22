The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, will declare the class 12th results for all streams (Science, Commerce and Arts) today, May 22. Students awaiting the Rajasthan Board class 12th results 2025 can download them by visiting the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025 announcement will be made in a press conference scheduled at 5 pm. Following this, the scorecard link will be activated on the official website. Once declared, students can access their marksheets at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in using their roll number. Stay tuned to this space for latest updates on Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025.