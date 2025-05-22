Advertisement
  4. Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025: Science, Commerce, Arts digital marksheets today, steps here

  Live Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025: Science, Commerce, Arts digital marksheets today, steps here

RBSE 12th Result 2025 Science, Arts and Commerce will be announced today, May 22, at 5 PM at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students can check the Rajasthan Board 12th results using their roll number. Stay tuned to this live blog on RBSE Result for latest updates.

Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025 today
Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025 today Image Source : Pixabay
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, will declare the class 12th results for all streams (Science, Commerce and Arts) today, May 22. Students awaiting the Rajasthan Board class 12th results 2025 can download them by visiting the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025 announcement will be made in a press conference scheduled at 5 pm.  Following this, the scorecard link will be activated on the official website. Once declared, students can access their marksheets at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in using their roll number. Stay tuned to this space for latest updates on Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025.

 

 

Live updates :Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 3:48 PM (IST)May 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Will RBSE announce toppers?

    Last year, the RBSE board did not announce any toppers.

  • 3:45 PM (IST)May 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    RBSE Class 12 Results: Pass percentage over the years

    • 2024 – 96.60%
    • 2023 – 92.35%
    • 2022 – 96.33%
    • 2021 – 99.19%
    • 2020 – 94.49%
  • 3:42 PM (IST)May 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Who will announce Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 results?

    According to the Rajasthan Edu Minister, the senior secondary results will be declared at the Nagaur Collector Office at 5 pm. There will also be discussions with the top-performing students, he added.

     

  • 3:33 PM (IST)May 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Class 12 Resutls?

    • Visit the official website of RBSE -  rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
    • Navigate the link to the 'RBSE Senior Secondary Result 2025'.
    • Select respective stream result link - Science, Commerce, or Arts.
    • Enter your roll number, and submit. 
    • Your Rajasthan Board 12th result will be displayed on the screen.
    • Download the result and take a printout for temporary use.
  • 3:17 PM (IST)May 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Pass percentage drops

    The Kerala Plus 2 Board results 2025 show a 0.88% decline in the pass rate.

  • 3:15 PM (IST)May 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: Pass Percentage

    The overall pass percentage is recorded at 77.81%.

  • 3:14 PM (IST)May 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala plus two result 2025 declared

    Kerala plus two result 2025 has been declared.

  • 3:13 PM (IST)May 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Press conference soon

     The press conference for the Rajasthan RBSE 12th results will start soon at 5 pm.

     

  • 3:03 PM (IST)May 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

