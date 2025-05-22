Live Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025: Science, Commerce, Arts digital marksheets today, steps here RBSE 12th Result 2025 Science, Arts and Commerce will be announced today, May 22, at 5 PM at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students can check the Rajasthan Board 12th results using their roll number. Stay tuned to this live blog on RBSE Result for latest updates.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, will declare the class 12th results for all streams (Science, Commerce and Arts) today, May 22. Students awaiting the Rajasthan Board class 12th results 2025 can download them by visiting the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025 announcement will be made in a press conference scheduled at 5 pm. Following this, the scorecard link will be activated on the official website. Once declared, students can access their marksheets at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in using their roll number. Stay tuned to this space for latest updates on Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025.