RBSE Rajasthan class 8th 2025 Result declared, 96.66 per cent pass: How to download RBSE Rajasthan class 8 2025 Result has been declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). Students who took the RBSE Rajasthan Class 8th exam can download their marksheets by visiting the official website - rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajpsp.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the RBSE class 8 results 2025. Students who took the exam can download their marksheets by visiting the official website of RBSE - rajshaladarpan.nic.nic.in, rajpsp.nic.in. Education Minister Madan Dilawar released the Rajasthan Board 8th exam result through video conferencing from the office of DoIT located in Rani block of Pali district. He joined the video conferencing from Shiksha Sankul in Jaipur. The board has also extended wishes to successful students on its social handle.

96.66 per cent pass

According to the results, 12,2269 students have successfully cleared the class 10th board exam, resulting in pass percentage of 96.66 per cent. Gender-wise, girls have performed better than that of boys by securing 97.24 percent. The pass percentage of boys was 96.14 per cent. A total of 41,368 students have been placed in supplementary category and the result of the 881 students have been withheld.

Sikar district tops

Sikar district has topped the Rajasthan Board 8th result. In the emerging coaching city of Sikar, the pass percentage of boys was 98.73 per cent and the pass percentage of girls was 99.23. The pass percentage of Dholpur district was low with 93.37 per cent. of them, the pass percentage of boys was 92.55 percent and 94.27 per cent was of girls.

This year, the Rajasthan Board conducted the Class 8 exams from April 7 to 17 across the state, with around 12 lakh students appearing for the exam. To pass, students are required to score at least 33% marks in each subject as well as overall. Those who do not achieve the minimum marks will be declared failed and may need to repeat the academic year. The scorecard will display subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and pass/fail status. Students can download RBSE Rajasthan class 8th 2025 Result by following the instructions given below.

Documents required to check RBSE Rajasthan Class 8 Result

Roll number

Application Number

School NIC-SD Code

PSP Code

Date of birth

RBSE Rajasthan class 8 2025 Result: How to download

Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Elementary Education website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in Click on 'RBSE Rajasthan class 8 2025 Result'. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on 'submit'. RBSE Rajasthan class 8 2025 Result will appear on the screen. Download and save the RBSE Rajasthan class 8 2025 Result for future reference.

Download RBSE Rajasthan class 8 2025 Result via SMS

Open the SMS application in your mobile phone

Type “RESULT RAJ8(Roll Number)”

Send it to 56263

RBSE will directly send your result document directly to your mobile device

Direct link to download scorecards