West Bengal WB Madhyamik Result 2025 announced- Pass percentage, district-wise performance, direct link, more WBBSE has announced the West Bengal WB Madhyamik Result 2025. Students can download their marksheets by visiting the official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in and result.wbbsedata.com. Check overall pass percentage, how to download, scorecards, and other details here.

New Delhi:

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the Madhyamik (Class 10) results today, May 2. All those who took the WBBSE Class 10th board exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. WBBSE Class 10th results can be accessed at wbbse.wb.gov.in and result.wbbsedata.com.

This year, the West Bengal Class 10 board exams for 2025 were conducted from February 10 to February 22, 2025. The exams took place in a single shift each day, running from 10:45 AM to 2:00 PM. A total of 984,979 students enrolled for the exam, with 969,425 actually appearing. Out of those, 814,440 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 86.56%.

Boys outperform girls

Among the participants, there were 555,950 female students. However, their performance remained behind that of their male counterparts. The pass percentage for male students was recorded at 89.19%, while for female students, it was 84.39%.

Region-wise pass percentage

When examining performance by region, there was noticeable variation across the state. According to government data, the districts of East Midnapore, Kalimpong, and Kolkata emerged as the top performers. In East Midnapore, the highest pass percentage for male students was an impressive 97.56%. Meanwhile, in Kalimpong, female students outperformed males, achieving a remarkable pass percentage of 97.43%.

Conversely, districts such as Jalpaiguri and Murshidabad showed weaker outcomes. Jalpaiguri reported the lowest overall performance, with male and female pass percentages at 76.79% and 73.67%, respectively. Murshidabad also recorded low success rates for females, with only 77.5% passing.

West Bengal Class 10 board exam result: How to download?

Visit the official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in and result.wbbsedata.com.

Navigate the link to the 'West Bengal Class 10 board exam results'

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details.

West Bengal Class 10 board exam results will appear on screen.

Download and save West Bengal Class 10 board exam results for future reference.

Direct link to download West Bengal WB Madhyamik Result