WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2025 tomorrow; when and where to check WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2025: The WBCHSE HS result 2025 is scheduled to be out at 12:30 PM, the Uchha Madhyamik marksheet will be available for download on the official website- result.wb.gov.in/ mobile app from 2 PM.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the Uchha Madhyamik, HS exam third semester exam result 2025 tomorrow, October 31. The WBCHSE HS result 2025 is scheduled to be out at 12:30 PM, the Uchha Madhyamik marksheet will be available for download on the official website- result.wb.gov.in/ mobile app from 2 PM.

The students who had appeared for the WBCHSE HS 3rd semester exam can check the result on the official website- result.wb.gov.in. WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik third semester exam was held between September 8 and 22.

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2025: When to check

WBCHSE HS Result announcement time: 12:30 PM

WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik scorecard link activation time: 2 pm.

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2025: Where to check

result.wb.gov.in.

WBCHSE HS third semester exam result 2025 once announced, will be available on the official websites-result.wb.gov.in. The login credentials to check and download WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF are- application number, date of birth. To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- result.wb.gov.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out.

WBCHSE HS third semester marksheet PDF: Steps to download at result.wb.gov.in

Visit the official website- result.wb.gov.in

Click on WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required marksheet login credentials

WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF will contain student's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, pass/ fail status, other details. WBCHSE semester four exam will be held from February 12 to 27.

For details on WBCHSE HS exam, please visit the official website- result.wb.gov.in.