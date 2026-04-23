UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 via SMS: How to check UP Board result through SMS; check steps

Allahabad:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to declare the Class 10 (high school) and Class 12 (intermediate) examination results today at 4 PM. Students who took the exams will be able to check their scores online through the official result portals.

Candidates can access their marks on the websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and results.upmsp.edu.in once the results are released. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to avoid delays while checking their results.

This year, the board conducted the examinations between February 18 and March 12 . A total of 53.37 lakh students appeared for the exams across the state.

Among them, around 27.61 lakh students took the high school exams, while approximately 25.76 lakh students appeared for the intermediate level.

The board organised the examinations across 8,033 centres in Uttar Pradesh.

How to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 via SMS

The students can check UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 via SMS. To check UP Board 10th and 12th results 2026, students need to send their class-wise roll number to 56263.

The students can follow these steps to check and download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard pdf on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in

Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required credentials for login

UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet via App: How to check

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Click on UMANG App link

Download and install a trusted application

Open the app and click on UPMSP 10th, 12th result links

Enter the application number and date of birth as login credentials

UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet via Digilocker: How to download

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

For details on UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026, please visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.